2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Collegiate Baton Rouge Dolphins

Sportsline Summer Camp stopped for a visit with the Dolphins of Collegiate Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stopped in on the Dolphins of Collegiate Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

It is the newest start-up program in the area, other than Liberty Magnet, which was more of a reboot.

The Dolphins are working toward year two after a winless first season, other than a forfeit under Charlie Brooks, who played his college ball in Natchitoches and started with just six players.

