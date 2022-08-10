2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Collegiate Baton Rouge Dolphins
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stopped in on the Dolphins of Collegiate Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
It is the newest start-up program in the area, other than Liberty Magnet, which was more of a reboot.
The Dolphins are working toward year two after a winless first season, other than a forfeit under Charlie Brooks, who played his college ball in Natchitoches and started with just six players.
