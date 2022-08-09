What parents need to know for another busy back-to-school day in the Capital City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several students in the Capital City will be back to the books Tuesday, August 9. Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, Zachary and St. Helena (1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th, 9th and 10th graders) are on the list to go back.

As you get your kids ready for the day, Ascension Parish officials want parents to know about the Here Comes the Bus App. It has GPS integration, so parents will know exactly when the bus will arrive home. There is also a new district app that can be customized so parents have one place to get school and district information.

You can learn more here: https://www.ascensionschools.org/

Tuesday, August 9 also marks the opening of the new Southside Campus in Livingston Parish that has been freshly constructed in the aftermath of the 2016 flood.

Officials said access will have limitations due to delayed clean-up and groundwork that remains to be done on the exterior of the complex.

For more information on the schools, visit their websites at www.southsidejuniorhigh.org and www.ssebuccaneers.com. Both sites can also be accessed through the district website at www.lpsb.org.

Monday, August 8 was a big day at Bains Elementary in West Feliciana as they opened their doors for the first time to students and parents for an Open House to meet their teachers and tour the brand new school. You can learn more here: https://www.wfpsb.org/

