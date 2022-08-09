Storm chances trend even higher over the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s weather won’t be all that different from what we saw on Monday, although rain coverage might be a touch higher by this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 9 (WAFB)

Through the morning hours, best chances for a few showers and t-storms will be south of I-10, although isolated showers and t-storms will be possible farther inland.

Into the afternoon, highs should reach the low 90s for most before rains develop, with today’s rain chances posted around 60%.

Rain chances climb even higher for at least Wednesday and Thursday, and perhaps lingering into Friday as well. The combination of an upper-low moving westward along the northern Gulf Coast, a tropical wave approaching from the south, and a weak front approaching from the north should lead to widespread storms. The concern for locally heavy rainfall will also grow, with the Weather Prediction Center now posting a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding for much of our area on Wednesday.

A Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding is posted for Thursday, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see an upgrade in the threat level later today or tomorrow.

Friday should deliver one more day of elevated rain chances before hopefully some slightly drier air arrives for the weekend. It certainly won’t be completely dry, but rain coverage should trend a bit closer to August norms, with chances running around 40% through the weekend.

The WPC rainfall outlook for the next 7 days shows most of our area averaging 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, but locally higher totals are all but a certainty.

The National Weather Service isn’t ruling out a Flood Watch at some point over the next few days, depending on how things trend.

In the tropics, we continue to monitor a tropical wave moving over the eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days as of the 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook. Regardless of development or not, concern is low for our part of the world with it being so far out in the Atlantic and conditions expected to become less favorable as it tracks farther westward in the Atlantic.

