Seafood Jambalaya Rice Salad

Stirrin' It Up: Seafood Jambalaya Rice Salad (August 9, 2022).
By Chef John Folse
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Traditional jambalaya of New Orleans is a warm, tomato-based dish, flavored with a combination of sausages, ham and chicken. This is an unusual but memorable cold seafood variation on the classic recipe.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 cup (71–90 count) peeled, deveined and boiled shrimp

1 cup jumbo lump crabmeat

½ cup diced ham, optional

½ cup sliced smoked sausage, optional

2 cups cooked rice

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup Creole mustard

1 cup diced tomatoes

1 cup diced Bermuda onions

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

1 tbsp chopped basil leaves

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Red pepper flakes to taste

½ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

Method:

Place rice in a large mixing bowl. Blend in mayonnaise, mustard, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, thyme and basil. Season to taste using salt, black pepper, granulated garlic and red pepper flakes. Mix in seafood, ham, sausage, green onions and parsley, blending thoroughly until ingredients are well combined. Refrigerate 2 hours before serving.

