Railway between Baton Rouge, New Orleans gets major grant

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A $20 million grant will go toward advancing the passenger railway project between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Leaders say both Baton Rouge and Gonzales applied for the grant money for two major railway stations. Specifically, the funding will help design, build and purchase land for the stations located in both cities.

“Connecting Baton Rouge and New Orleans via passenger rail, with key stops in between, will connect communities and enhance economic opportunities for citizens of south Louisiana,” said EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

The proposed railway between Baton Rouge and New Orleans will have two planned stops in the capital city and another in Gonzales. There are also stops planned for Laplace, downtown New Orleans, and Louis Armstrong International Airport.

Baton Rouge leaders say they completed a master plan for the capital city’s two proposed railway stations. Click here for more details on the master plan.

