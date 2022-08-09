Facebook
Police search for Chevy SUV allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist

NOTE: The vehicle pictured is not the actual suspect vehicle, but just a display of the area of significant damage.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
NOTE: The vehicle pictured is not the actual suspect vehicle, but just a display of the area of significant damage.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to find a vehicle allegedly used in a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead.

The accident happened in the 800 block of I-12 East on July 25 around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark colored 1999-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.

Authorities say there will be damage near the front passenger side of the vehicle.

The vehicle was last seen exiting the interstate and driving south on O’Neal Lane, according to BRPD.

If you have information that could assist investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

