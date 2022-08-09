Police search for Chevy SUV allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to find a vehicle allegedly used in a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead.

The accident happened in the 800 block of I-12 East on July 25 around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark colored 1999-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.

Authorities say there will be damage near the front passenger side of the vehicle.

The vehicle was last seen exiting the interstate and driving south on O’Neal Lane, according to BRPD.

If you have information that could assist investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.