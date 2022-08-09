Localized flood threat increases in coming days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The threat for heavy rain which could lead to localized flash flooding will be increasing in the coming days. Moisture levels in the atmosphere will continue to increase allowing for the potential for heavy rain showers.

The Weather Prediction Center has outlined Wednesday and Thursday as days we will have to be on the look-out for localized flash flooding. Flooding would generally be of the nuisance variety (i.e. roads, ditches, steams, bayous).

Flood threat for Wednesday, August 10 till Thursday, August 11. (WAFB)

Today expect a hot and humid early afternoon as highs reach the low 90°s. Mid/late afternoon showers and thunderstorms will bring a slight cool down for the remainder of the afternoon. Localized pockets of 1-2″ of rain will be possible this afternoon with some of the stronger storms. Rainfall totals should be manageable Tuesday.

Forecast for Tuesday, August 9. (WAFB)

Future sat/radar for Wednesday, August 10. (WAFB)

A Marginal Risk for flash flooding remains in effect for Thursday. The heavier rain threat will be tied to a passing tropical wave in the Northern Gulf of Mexico. This wave will bring a surge of tropical moisture and added lift to the atmosphere prompting widespread rain coverage.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 9 (WAFB)

The end of the week will see high pressure try to build in from the west. Drier air will also attempt to move in from the north as a trough deepens along the East Coast. This will cause a slight reduction in rain chances by the weekend and for the first part of next weekend.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, August 9. (WAFB)

