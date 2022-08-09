Grant money to help with law enforcement de-escalation
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United States Justice Department has awarded nearly $3 million to Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
The money will go toward better de-escalation efforts from law enforcement as well as rapid DNA testing.
With the grant money, Louisiana State Police will host a law enforcement symposium to talk about use of force tactics, less lethal weapon uses, and advanced scenario training.
In addition, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received money for a pilot rapid DNA testing program. The hope is for testing to provide new investigative leads in real-time.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.