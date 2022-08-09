Facebook
Grant money to help with law enforcement de-escalation

Louisiana State Police Headquarters on Independence Boulevard in Baton Rouge
Louisiana State Police Headquarters on Independence Boulevard in Baton Rouge(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United States Justice Department has awarded nearly $3 million to Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The money will go toward better de-escalation efforts from law enforcement as well as rapid DNA testing.

With the grant money, Louisiana State Police will host a law enforcement symposium to talk about use of force tactics, less lethal weapon uses, and advanced scenario training.

In addition, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received money for a pilot rapid DNA testing program. The hope is for testing to provide new investigative leads in real-time.

