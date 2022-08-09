Exxon to conduct emergency training

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Exxon Mobil refinery has plans to conduct an emergency response training on Tuesday, August 9.

The company said neighbors in the area may notice loud noises coming from the refinery and a spike in activity.

Exxon Mobil has not said what time the training is expected to take place.

However, the company wants to keep safety as a top priority for people living near the refinery.

