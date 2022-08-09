Facebook
Exxon to conduct emergency training

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Exxon Mobil refinery has plans to conduct an emergency response training on Tuesday, August 9.

The company said neighbors in the area may notice loud noises coming from the refinery and a spike in activity.

Exxon Mobil has not said what time the training is expected to take place.

However, the company wants to keep safety as a top priority for people living near the refinery.

