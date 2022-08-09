EPS program available to seniors for hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Elderly Protective Services Program is available for vulnerable, neglected seniors left behind when emergencies are declared in Louisiana.

Older adults can face lacking transportation during or after emergency evacuation, or impact extreme heat from loss of power after a storm, reported EPS manager Ebony Thomas-Phillips.

While Louisiana has emergency response plans coordinated by local, state and federal public agencies to include emergency management , the elderly can still be abused and left behind.

Some older adults just can’t afford to relocate, Ms. Thomas-Phillips said.

According to National studies, this type of elderly abuse is common during a disaster. It can include financial theft in shelters, abandonment, or violence against the older adult by loved ones who are under extreme stress, says Ms. Thomas-Phillips.

Many older adults are not tech-savvy and don’t register themselves on emergency help sites.

If you know older adults who may need help in an emergency you can call (833) 577-6532, a free hotline, which accepts anonymous reports.

You can also visit getagameplan.org.

