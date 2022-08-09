Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBRSO: Man charged with numerous counts of child porn

Brandon Short
Brandon Short(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An investigation has led to the arrest of a man accused of distributing child pornography.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Brandon John Short, 23, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and charged with 45 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

EBRSO reports that this arrest was the result of a joint investigation between their office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, and the Louisiana State Police and Homeland Security Investigations.

Officials booked Short into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

shooting
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting
EPS Program
EPS program available to seniors for hurricane season
A new school in Livingston Parish opened six years after the flood of 2016.
Southside Junior High and Elementary greet students with new campus
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 9
Localized flood threat increases in coming days