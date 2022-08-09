EBRSO: Man charged with numerous counts of child porn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An investigation has led to the arrest of a man accused of distributing child pornography.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Brandon John Short, 23, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and charged with 45 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

EBRSO reports that this arrest was the result of a joint investigation between their office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, and the Louisiana State Police and Homeland Security Investigations.

Officials booked Short into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

