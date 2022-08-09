Downtown BR developments discussed during meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Downtown Development District addressed parking meters, new housing, and other new developments during its meeting on Tuesday, August 9.

Leaders said they have purchased several new parking meters that will arrive in downtown between August and September. The meters will accept coins and credit cards, but drivers will also be able to pay through a smartphone app. The upgrades to parking meters are more than six years in the making.

Leaders said drivers will be charged fees between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday. During any other time, parking in downtown Baton Rouge will be free.

The Downtown Development District also talked about new housing opportunities in the downtown area. The Residences at Rivermark will offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Rent starts at $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. The new complex is located at 451 Florida Street in Baton Rouge.

There were also discussions about Live after Five making a return along with hockey. The Raising Canes River Center will host three showcase hockey games on December 8, December 15, and January 2. Leaders hope to get enough people excited to eventually welcome a professional team to Baton Rouge.

