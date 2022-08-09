Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Biden to sign $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China

After Democrats pushed their election-year, estimated $740 billion economic package to Senate passage, the bill now heads to the House. (CNN, SENATE TV, POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to sign a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration’s push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China.

The Rose Garden ceremony on Tuesday will include lawmakers, union officials, local politicians and business leaders, the White House said, as the president looks to highlight a new law that will incentivize investments in the American semiconductor industry in an effort to ease U.S. reliance on overseas supply chains for critical, cutting-edge goods.

“We are going to invest it in America,” Biden said Friday. “We’re going to make it in America. We’re going to win the economic competition of the 21st century in America.”

The White House said Micron is announcing a $40 billion plan to boost domestic manufacturing of memory chips, and Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries are announcing a $4.2 billion expansion of an upstate New York chip plant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

NOTE: The vehicle pictured is not the actual suspect vehicle, but just a display of the area of...
Police search for Chevy SUV allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist
Back to school
Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area
What parents need to know for another busy back-to-school day in the Capital City
The Coast Guard responded to an oil spill on Monday, Aug. 8 in Terrebonne Bay, La.
Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Terrebonne Bay, La.