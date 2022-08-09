Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

shooting
shooting(MGN)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries.

The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say.

When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital. A second individual arrived to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound and was later released, reportedly.

According to witnesses, 4 individuals were walking down Abe street, when a dark colored 4-door sedan sped towards them. The driver then exited the vehicle and began shooting at the individuals.

This case is still under investigation.

If anyone has information related to this case , contact Gonzales Police Department : 255-647-9583 .

You can also report anonymously at www.gonzalespd.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

Brandon Short
EBRSO: Man charged with numerous counts of child porn
EPS Program
EPS program available to seniors for hurricane season
A new school in Livingston Parish opened six years after the flood of 2016.
Southside Junior High and Elementary greet students with new campus
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 9
Localized flood threat increases in coming days