2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries.

The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say.

When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital. A second individual arrived to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound and was later released, reportedly.

According to witnesses, 4 individuals were walking down Abe street, when a dark colored 4-door sedan sped towards them. The driver then exited the vehicle and began shooting at the individuals.

This case is still under investigation.

If anyone has information related to this case , contact Gonzales Police Department : 255-647-9583 .

You can also report anonymously at www.gonzalespd.org.

