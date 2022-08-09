Facebook
2 arrested in connection to armed robbery at Dollar General

By WAFB STAFF
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. - The Livingston Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery at Dollar General in Denham Springs just after 2 p.m. on Monday, August 8.

According to LPSO, the robbery took place on Arnold rd.

Sheriff Jason Ard says, “While our investigation continues, we do have enough evidence at this hour to tie these 2 suspects to what we now believe is an attempted armed robbery. This investigation has also led us to evidence that one of these individuals may also be responsible for another crime in our parish.”

We are working with our law enforcement partners as this investigation continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

