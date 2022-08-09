Facebook
1 dead after US Coast Guard, boat collide in Puerto Rico

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a Puerto Rico fishing boat collided Monday in an incident that killed one person and injured another, officials said.

Monday’s accident occurred in the early afternoon near the northern coastal town of Dorado, according to a U.S. Coast Guard statement.

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.

The two were aboard a 23-foot (seven-meter) commercial fishing vessel called Desakata, while the U.S. Coast Guard was traveling in 154-foot (47-meter) fast-response cutter, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

