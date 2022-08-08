Facebook
Woodlawn to host Zachary on ESPNU on Oct. 6

Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins (1)
Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woodlawn High School will host Zachary High School on ESPNU on Friday, Oct. 6. ESPN announced on Monday, August 8, that their Geico ESPN High School Football Showcase is back for the 2022 season.

Zachary is the defending 5A State Champions after going 15-0 last season with Alabama commit Eli Holstein returning at the quarterback position and four-star safety Kylin Jackson, who remains uncommitted at this time leading the defense.

RELATED
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Woodlawn Panthers
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Zachary Broncos

As for the Woodlawn Panthers, four-star quarterback Rickie Collins will be looking to make some noise in their new district that features Zachary, Catholic High School, Liberty, Central, and Scotlandville. Defensively the Panthers are led by four-star corner Jordan Matthews.

