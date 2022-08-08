Woodlawn to host Zachary on ESPNU on Oct. 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woodlawn High School will host Zachary High School on ESPNU on Friday, Oct. 6. ESPN announced on Monday, August 8, that their Geico ESPN High School Football Showcase is back for the 2022 season.

The GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase is BACK! 🏈📺 Check our full schedule for the 2022 season below.



More info: https://t.co/zSK84LxXZt pic.twitter.com/tR18e6OjyS — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) August 8, 2022

Zachary is the defending 5A State Champions after going 15-0 last season with Alabama commit Eli Holstein returning at the quarterback position and four-star safety Kylin Jackson, who remains uncommitted at this time leading the defense.

As for the Woodlawn Panthers, four-star quarterback Rickie Collins will be looking to make some noise in their new district that features Zachary, Catholic High School, Liberty, Central, and Scotlandville. Defensively the Panthers are led by four-star corner Jordan Matthews.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.