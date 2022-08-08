Southern and Grambling to March in National Battle of the Bands

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The National Battle of the Bands event will take place August 27th at 6:00pm at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas. National Battle of the Bands is the nation’s best kick-off to the fall marching band season by showcasing the country’s top marching bands from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The mission is to enhance the exposure of HBCU marching bands and the role they play in educating aspiring musicians.

Only eight (8) of the nation’s HBCUs will participate this year. Two bands from Louisiana are included in this elite group of eight. Grambling State University’s World Famed Tiger Marching Band will march. Crowds will also see The Human Jukebox from Southern University march in the battle.

In addition to HBCU marching bands, there will be a special performance from Quavo & Takeoff.

Tickets start at $20 and are on sale now. Visit https://www.nationalbattleofthebands.com/ for more information.

Grambling State University World Famed Tiger Marching Band (GSU)

