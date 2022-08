HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Southeastern earned another FCS national ranking this week.

The Lions are No. 17, which is right behind Southland rival Incarnate Word and Deion Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers.

Another SWAC team they met in the playoffs last year, FAMU, also received votes.

