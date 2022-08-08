Red Stick Mom Blog has tips on preparing for the back-to-school routine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School is back in session and the Red Stick Mom blog has a few tips for families.

Below are some of their tips:

First thing is grabbing all those school supplies and school uniforms. Some of us may do all of this shopping in advance to get the best deals!

Next up is thinking about school lunch and meals. Life gets hectic once school starts back. You want to have a game plan so that you are not scrounging around at the last minute trying to figure out dinner! We are all about Clean Creations when it comes to eating clean on the go. Clean Creations offers chef prepared clean foods that can be delivered and grab-and-go. They even have made to order gourmet salads with house made dressings!

Lastly, talk to your kids. How are they feeling about the upcoming year? This is a great time to help them talk about all those new school year feelings. We also are all about these 5 P’s for Managing Back to School Anxiety that was shared on our sister site, New Orleans Mom. We go through the 5 P’s: Prepare, Plan, Practice, Pep, and Purpose.

