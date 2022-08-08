Facebook
Multiple people taken to hospital after reported shooting on Plank Road overnight

The incident reportedly happened near Thomas Road just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a reported shooting on Plank Road overnight, according to emergency responders.

EMS confirmed the incident happened on Plank Road near Thomas Road just after 2 a.m. on Monday, August 8.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Details will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

