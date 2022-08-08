Facebook
Man killed in shooting on North 39th Street, police say

BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday night.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed Darnell Martin, 52, arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Martin died from his injuries, police say.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 2200 block of North 39th Street, off of Fairfields Avenue.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

