LSU OC Mike Denbrock continues to mold Tiger offensive attack

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who’s fresh off a playoff appearance with the Cincinnati Bearcats, is hoping to mold an attack that will take the Tigers far as well.

“It really comes down to what we’re trying to build with our unit more than anything is, trust, love, and respect amongst everyone in that locker room,” said Denbrock. “And what that leads to is a cohesion that’s unbreakable. And we want to be unbreakable as an offensive unit.

LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock spoke after practice on Monday, Aug. 8.

Denbrock has already coached with Brian Kelly for 14 years - seven at Grand Valley State and seven at Notre Dame. Now, they will eventually decide on a quarterback in their first season together at LSU.

Denbrock also has a history of coaching the offensive line. He, alongside Brad Davis, the LSU O-line coach, looking to solidify things up front for LSU. And right now, it certainly appears to be a wide open situation.

