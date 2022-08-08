Facebook
Livingston deputies investigating armed robbery at Dollar General

Dollar General
Dollar General(WMBF)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston sheriff’s office responded to an armed robbery at Dollar General in Denham Springs after 2 p.m. on Monday, August 8.

According to investigators, the robbery took place on Arnold rd.

“While our investigation continues, we can confirm at this time that no injuries have been reported,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call

LPSO at 225-686-2241 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

