KC Road Bridge in Ascension Parish closing for repairs

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A bridge closure will force many drivers in Ascension Parish to take a detour for several weeks.

Starting Tuesday, August 9, the KC Road bridge over Bayou Narcisse will shut down for repairs for three weeks. The bridge is located between LA 74 and Babin Road.

As of Monday, August 8, at least one lane was already closed on the bridge.

During the bridge’s closure, officials say drivers can use a detour route along Babin Road, JD Broussard Road, and LA 47.

Detour route during KC Road bridge closure (919039361464473 | Ascension Parish)

