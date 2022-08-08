Jameis Winston ‘tweaks his foot’ at practice on Monday
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston tweaked his foot at practice on Monday. The veteran quarterback left practice early to get the injury evaluated.
Winston missed a major portion of last season after suffering a torn ACL. He was 5-2 as a starter.
Winston has been wearing a knee brace the entire training camp.
Winston signed a two-year extension this offseason with the Saints.
