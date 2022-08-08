Facebook
Jameis Winston ‘tweaks his foot’ at practice on Monday

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) tweaks his foot at practice on Monday.
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) tweaks his foot at practice on Monday.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston tweaked his foot at practice on Monday. The veteran quarterback left practice early to get the injury evaluated.

Winston missed a major portion of last season after suffering a torn ACL. He was 5-2 as a starter.

Winston has been wearing a knee brace the entire training camp.

Winston signed a two-year extension this offseason with the Saints.

