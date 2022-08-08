Jags get more physical despite not yet being in full pads

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After holding nothing but morning practices for the first week of fall camp, Southern head coach Eric Dooley switched things up with an afternoon session on Monday, Aug. 8, to start Week 2.

Junior defensive back Caleb Washington was talking trash to the assistant offensive coaches, while defensive lineman Jason Dumas brought a little thump in tackling drills.

The Jaguars are not in full pads yet but starting to get more physical and amped up as the days go by.

As far as the cumulative effect of four days last week and their conditioning and attitude through the heat and humidity to still play fast for their new coach, Sooley says they’re on track.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.