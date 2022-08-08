Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jags get more physical despite not yet being in full pads

Southern head coach Eric Dooley
Southern head coach Eric Dooley(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After holding nothing but morning practices for the first week of fall camp, Southern head coach Eric Dooley switched things up with an afternoon session on Monday, Aug. 8, to start Week 2.

Junior defensive back Caleb Washington was talking trash to the assistant offensive coaches, while defensive lineman Jason Dumas brought a little thump in tackling drills.

The Jaguars are not in full pads yet but starting to get more physical and amped up as the days go by.

As far as the cumulative effect of four days last week and their conditioning and attitude through the heat and humidity to still play fast for their new coach, Sooley says they’re on track.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock
LSU OC Mike Denbrock continues to mold Tiger offensive attack
Southeastern Lions
Southeastern ranked No. 17 in FCS poll
New LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock
LSU OC Mike Denbrock continues to mold Tiger offensive attack
LSU Offensive Coordinator
LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock (Full Interview)