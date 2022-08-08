Facebook
Expect heavy traffic for the first day of school

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday, August 8 marks the start of a big day and week for back-to-school in Baton Rouge. Families can expect heavy traffic delays in West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge.

You can learn more about upcoming events this school year in EBR schools here:

https://ebrschools.org/

For West Baton Rouge:

https://www.wbrschools.net/

For St. Helena:

https://www.sthpk-12.net/article/798158

FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES, CLICK HERE.

