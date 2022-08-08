Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBRSO: 3 injured in Baker shooting overnight following argument

File photo of ambulance response.
File photo of ambulance response.(Arizona's Family)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a reported shooting in Baker overnight, according to a spokesman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies report gunshot victims drove up to a Baker Police officer while on a traffic stop on Plank Road just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, August 8.

According to EBRSO, the three individuals stated they were leaving an apartment complex where an argument unfolded when they were shot.

Officials report the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two individuals appear to be in serious condition while another person was grazed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

Basketball camp for youth to feature NBA players, LSU greats
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, August 8
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, August 8
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, August 8
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, August 8
Troopers urge motorists to exercise caution as schools resume across the state