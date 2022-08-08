EBRSO: 3 injured in Baker shooting overnight following argument

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a reported shooting in Baker overnight, according to a spokesman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies report gunshot victims drove up to a Baker Police officer while on a traffic stop on Plank Road just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, August 8.

According to EBRSO, the three individuals stated they were leaving an apartment complex where an argument unfolded when they were shot.

Officials report the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two individuals appear to be in serious condition while another person was grazed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

