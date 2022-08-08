Bond hearing for mother arrested in 2-year-old’s overdose death set for Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bond hearing is scheduled on Monday, August 8 for a mother accused in the overdose death of her 2-year-old child.

The hearing for Whitney Ard will take place at the 19th Judicial Courthouse.

Last week, District Attorney Hillar Moore requested that Ard remain in custody and her bond be revoked.

Monday’s hearing should decide whether or not Ard will remain in jail until her cases can move forward.

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m.

