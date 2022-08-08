Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bond hearing for mother arrested in 2-year-old’s overdose death set for Monday

Mitchell Robinson (left) and Whitney Ard (right).
Mitchell Robinson (left) and Whitney Ard (right).(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bond hearing is scheduled on Monday, August 8 for a mother accused in the overdose death of her 2-year-old child.

The hearing for Whitney Ard will take place at the 19th Judicial Courthouse.

Last week, District Attorney Hillar Moore requested that Ard remain in custody and her bond be revoked.

Monday’s hearing should decide whether or not Ard will remain in jail until her cases can move forward.

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m.

RELATED LINKS
Mother blamed in toddler’s overdose death will remain jailed
‘You’ve got to do better:’ Neighbors react to mom arrested in connection with 2-year-olds overdose death
Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

File photo of ambulance response.
3 taken to hospital after reported shooting on Plank Road overnight
school bus
Expect heavy traffic for the first day of school
3 people transported following reported shooting on Plank Road
3 people transported following reported shooting on Plank Road
Doctor image
AI tool helps PCPs keep patients healthier