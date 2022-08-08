Bond hearing for mother arrested in 2-year-old’s overdose death rescheduled to Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bond hearing originally scheduled on Monday, August 8 for a mother accused in the overdose death of her 2-year-old child has been rescheduled.

The bond hearing has been pushed back until Tuesday, August 9 since Ard has not retained a lawyer.

The hearing for Whitney Ard will take place at the 19th Judicial Courthouse.

Last week, District Attorney Hillar Moore requested that Ard remain in custody and her bond be revoked.

The hearing will decide whether or not Ard will remain in jail until her cases can move forward and will begin at 9 a.m.

