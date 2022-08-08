Baton Rouge Families make their last-minute shopping rounds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Class is back in session, tomorrow, for many students here in Baton Rouge and that means getting back into their well-known routines.

According to the National Retail Federation, families plan to spend $864 on average for back-to-school items, with 69% of parents shopping three weeks before classes begin.

“Usually, we try our best to tell everyone to shop early, the ones with little kids and are excited about school come in April. The ones with teenagers come about now,” said the President of Inka’s Uniforms.

Folks like Brian Banks are finishing their last-minute shopping duties.

“We’ve been to a lot of stores and it’s slim pickings out here,” said Brian Banks, Parent.

Inka’s uniforms sell specialized uniforms and school necessities. The president of the store, Ben Mims, says that universal shipping issues have delayed processing times for many businesses.

“It’s raw materials making it to mills that manufacture the fabrics and that delays the factory manufacturing the garments and then shipping delays for the garments to get here, so it’s been across the board thing,” said Mims.

This time of the year is like Christmas for them, staying up long nights and late hours.

“We got three trucks delivered on Friday and we stayed late getting everything received,” said Mims.

They will continue to make it work, to supply children with the tools they need for the year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.