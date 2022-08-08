Baton Rouge BBB warns about safety and back-to-school photos

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau wants parents to think twice before posting back-to-school photos.

Experts say photos can reveal personal information and put a person at risk. Details like a person’s age, grade, classroom, and school name can all be used by scammers to steal financially from someone.

In many cases, thieves are simply surfing through social media for potential victims. Some of the personal information may tip off a scammer about a person’s password or answers to security questions.

The Better Business Bureau released the following tips to stay safe:

Keep some of the information vague. Avoid releasing any specific details about your child that could be enticing for scammers.

Review your security settings. Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom you are sharing it with.

Change security questions/settings. If you are nervous about something you shared possibly opening you up to fraud, review and change your security settings for banking and other websites.

Be sure to keep the Better Business Bureau’s safety tips in mind when uploading your back-to-school photos below.

