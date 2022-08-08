Basketball camp for youth to feature NBA players, LSU greats

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC in Baton Rouge has announced plans for a one-of-a-kind basketball camp for young people.

The camp is expected to be staffed by current and former NBA players, former LSU greats, and high school and college coaches. The list of staffers includes Dale Brown, Garret Temple, Ricky Blanton, Ronnie Henderson, Jermaine Williams, Ronald Dupree, Tazim Mitchell, coach John Brady, Darnell Lazare, Collis Temple Jr., Collis Temple III, Tyrus Thomas, Howard Carter, and more.

BREC says the basketball camp is planned for Sunday, August 28, at BREC’s sports academy on Laurel Street in Baton Rouge. The camp will take place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and will include campers in grades five through 12.

To learn more about the camp and to register your athlete, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.