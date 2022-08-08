Back to school forecast: typical August heat, dodging afternoon storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today as many kids head back to school.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 8 (WAFB)

The morning starts out mainly dry, with showers initially developing along the coast. Scattered storms will then gradually build inland, mostly during the afternoon, with today’s rain chances posted around 50%.

High temperatures will be right around normal for early August, topping out in the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances will trend a bit higher during the mid to latter part of the week compliments of several features impacting the area. First will be an upper-low tracking along the northern Gulf Coast from Tuesday into Wednesday. That upper-low will be followed by a tropical wave moving through the Gulf and eventually a front attempting to approach from the north late in the week. All three of those features should lead to good rain chances from Tuesday through Friday, with perhaps an increased potential for some locally heavy rainfall during the Wednesday-Friday timeframe. In fact, the Weather Prediction Center has posted a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding for most of our area on Wednesday.

Most guidance suggests totals of 1″ to 3″ will be common over the next 7 days, but locally higher amounts are all but a certainty. And if the late week front does indeed make it close to our region, that boundary combined with plentiful tropical moisture could easily lead to much higher rain totals. We’ll monitor trends closely.

It does look like some drier air should arrive by the weekend, allowing rain chances to diminish to around 30%. High temperatures will be near to slightly below normal for much of our 10-day outlook.

In the Atlantic, we continue to monitor a strong tropical wave that has emerged from Africa. The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days, with a bit of a split in our model guidance showing up on the system’s development potential through the week. Regardless of development or not, it’s so far out in the Atlantic that is not of much concern to our part of the world. However, it serves as a good reminder that the peak of hurricane season is around the corner and waves like this one will likely become more common in the weeks ahead.

