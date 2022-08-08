Facebook
Authorities: Suspect in Lake Charles homicide had outstanding murder warrant from Natchitoches

Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old...
Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the Jan. 13, 2022, death of Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches.(Lake Charles Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man arrested in a killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles was also wanted for murder in Natchitoches.

Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the Jan. 13, 2022, death of Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches.

Cox was arrested Friday in Lake Charles.

