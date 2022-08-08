Facebook
3 taken to hospital after reported shooting on Plank Road overnight

The incident reportedly happened near Thomas Road just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a reported shooting on Plank Road overnight, according to emergency responders.

EMS confirmed the incident happened on Plank Road near Thomas Road just after 2 a.m. on Monday, August 8.

One person is in serious condition while two others appear to be stable, officials say.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Details will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

