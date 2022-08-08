2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Northeast Vikings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp spent Monday, Aug. 8, with the Vikings of Northeast and second-year head coach Devyn Baker, who took over for longtime coach David Masterson last season.

Baker said the Vikings return all of their offensive and defensive lines from a 3-7 team a year ago but are basically starting over at all the skill positions.

Jordan Sampson, who played safety as an eighth grader last season, is now the quarterback as a freshman. His older brother, Jeromone Sampson, is now his backfield mate as the Vikings’ top running back.

A year ago, the elder Sampson was an offensive and defensive lineman.

