Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back-to-school time across the parishes and districts, as well as colleges and universities that make up the Baton Rouge metro area.
Friday, August 5: Assumption Parish
First day of school for students in Assumption Parish, an inside look of the big day ahead
Monday, August 8: East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish (PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th graders), City of Baker School District
Tuesday, August 9: Livingston Parish, Ascension Parish, Iberville Parish, Pointe Coupee Parish, West Feliciana Parish, Zachary Community School District, St. Helena Parish (1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th, 9th, 10th graders)
Wednesday, August 10: St. Helena Parish (All learners at ELC and SHATA 11th and 12th graders)
Thursday, August 11: Central Community School System (3rd grade and up)
Monday, August 15: Southern University
Wednesday, August 17: Southeastern Louisiana University
Monday, August 22: LSU, BRCC
Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.