Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school

Back to School
Back to School(SickestFame / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back-to-school time across the parishes and districts, as well as colleges and universities that make up the Baton Rouge metro area.

Friday, August 5: Assumption Parish

First day of school for students in Assumption Parish, an inside look of the big day ahead

Monday, August 8: East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish (PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th graders), City of Baker School District

Tuesday, August 9: Livingston Parish, Ascension Parish, Iberville Parish, Pointe Coupee Parish, West Feliciana Parish, Zachary Community School District, St. Helena Parish (1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th, 9th, 10th graders)

Wednesday, August 10: St. Helena Parish (All learners at ELC and SHATA 11th and 12th graders)

Thursday, August 11:  Central Community School System (3rd grade and up)

Monday, August 15: Southern University

Wednesday, August 17: Southeastern Louisiana University

Monday, August 22: LSU, BRCC

Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

School security
EBR Parish behind on security as students return to school
The Back to School Community Fair and Back to School Bash look to get students ready for...
Weekend events get EBR students ready to head back to school
First day of school for students in Assumption Parish, an inside look of the big day ahead
Baton Rouge Community College will host three Super Registration Events before the start of the...
BRCC announces dates for 3 super registration events for fall semester