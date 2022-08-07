Police respond to shooting off Scenic Hwy; 3 people injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Saturday night, August 6.

Police said the shooting happened on Mont Sano Ave, near Scenic Hwy.

According to BRPD, three people were reportedly shot, and their injuries are non-life-threatening at the time.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

