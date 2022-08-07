Facebook
Police respond to shooting off Scenic Hwy; 3 people injured

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Saturday night, August 6.

Police said the shooting happened on Mont Sano Ave, near Scenic Hwy.

According to BRPD, three people were reportedly shot, and their injuries are non-life-threatening at the time.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

