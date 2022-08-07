Local non-profit holds prayer camp for students amid recent acts of violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local non-profit is aiming to unite the community through prayer and service amid recent acts of violence around the community, and across the country.

Save Our Sons, an organization based in Port Allen, held a prayer camp on Saturday, Aug. 6. Following the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and other violent crimes happening around the Capitol Region, organizers say we’re facing a lot of uncertainties as thousands of kids prepare to return to school next week.

“We’re losing our kids day by day due to gun violence and it’s right here in our community, as well as our surrounding communities,” Demetria Slaughter said.

The group prepared over 200 backpacks filled with school supplies to give out to kids. They also handed out food, drinks, and held a car show.

They ended the day by having several guest speakers come and held a special prayer to cover students, teachers and staff as they return back to class.

“We have to go back to the basics. We have to go back to the church, which is the foundation of this country. In God We Trust,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter also personally wrote a letter to President Biden asking him to consider giving kids a brief moment before class to say a personal silent prayer.

She believes this will help give students comfort and a sense of peace as they go through the day.

“I do hope by doing this that we can help people come together and create a support system for everyone,” volunteer Mariah Beckwith said.

