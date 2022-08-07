Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former congressman Buddy Leach passes away

Former U.S. and state lawmaker Buddy Leach has died.
Former U.S. and state lawmaker Buddy Leach has died.(KPLC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is responding to news of the passing of former congressman and state representative Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr.

The governor issued the below statement:

The governor says he has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Leach’s funeral. Details about services were not immediately available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

BRPD: 2 people shot on Madison Avenue
BRPD: 2 people shot including juvenile on Madison Avenue
Back to School
Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school
Rapper Javorius Scott, aka JayDaYoungan, was shot to death July 27 in his hometown of Bogalusa...
Funeral service Sunday for slain rapper JayDaYoungan in Bogalusa
BR animal shelter reaches critical capacity