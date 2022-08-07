Former congressman Buddy Leach passes away
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is responding to news of the passing of former congressman and state representative Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr.
The governor issued the below statement:
The governor says he has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Leach’s funeral. Details about services were not immediately available.
