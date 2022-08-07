Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eyes are on the tropics

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, August 7.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain amounts were manageable yesterday, as most of the viewing area had less than a half inch.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 7(wafb)

Sunday will be another typical summer weather day with a mix of sun and clouds and a 50% chance of showers and storms. It won’t be a washout, but rain may be briefly heavy at times.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 7(wafb)

Highs will be in the low 90s the next several days, and maybe even a few upper 80s next week.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 7(wafb)

Rain chances stay elevated at 50% or better through the work week, with a drop-off in rain chances at the end of the ten-day forecast.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 7(wafb)

There is finally something in the tropics off the African coast, but it has a zero chance of development in the next two days, and a 40%, medium chance within the next five days as it moves westward. The next named storm will be Danielle. We’ll keep an eye on it for you.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, August 7.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, Aug. 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday, August 6
Forecast brings typical summer weather pattern
Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Saturday, August 6.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, August 6
Jared Silverman gives the 8 p.m. forecast on Saturday, August 6.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, August 6