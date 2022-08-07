Eyes are on the tropics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain amounts were manageable yesterday, as most of the viewing area had less than a half inch.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 7 (wafb)

Sunday will be another typical summer weather day with a mix of sun and clouds and a 50% chance of showers and storms. It won’t be a washout, but rain may be briefly heavy at times.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 7 (wafb)

Highs will be in the low 90s the next several days, and maybe even a few upper 80s next week.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 7 (wafb)

Rain chances stay elevated at 50% or better through the work week, with a drop-off in rain chances at the end of the ten-day forecast.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunday, August 7 (wafb)

There is finally something in the tropics off the African coast, but it has a zero chance of development in the next two days, and a 40%, medium chance within the next five days as it moves westward. The next named storm will be Danielle. We’ll keep an eye on it for you.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.