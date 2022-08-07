Facebook
BRPD: 2 people shot on Madison Avenue

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported shooting on Madison Avenue near Plank Road.

Two people were injured during the shooting Sunday morning, according to police. At this time, authorities believe the victims are one adult and one juvenile.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

