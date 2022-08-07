Facebook
BR animal shelter at critical capacity

Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge is putting out a renewed call for people to adopt or foster pets.
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge is putting out a renewed call for people to adopt or foster pets.

The shelter on Gourrier Avenue is currently at critical capacity with about 700 animals in its care as of Sunday, Aug. 7.

There are several ways to foster a pet from Companion Animal Alliance. The shelter says some animals need fostering for only about a week to recover from a medical treatment. Other pets are looking for a place to call home until a permanent family is found.

For more details on fostering a pet from Companion Animal Alliance, click here.

The shelter also encourages families to consider adopting a pet. The shelter has professional adoption counselors available to help pair a pet with the perfect forever home. Anyone interested in adopting a new family member will need to pay a fee.

Click here for more details on pet adoptions at Companion Animal Alliance.

