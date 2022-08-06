Tiger Band to perform in PMAC ahead of football games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU athletic department has announced several game day changes in a letter to football fans.

One of the biggest changes involves the PMAC. The arena will open to fans five hours before evening games in Tiger Stadium. Tailgaters will have access to public restrooms and a welcome escape from outside heat.

Officials say the PMAC will also show live football games on the video board. In addition, Tiger Band will perform for fans inside the arena following the Victory Hill Parade.

The LSU athletic department also has new plans for football game tickets. In the coming years, the department hopes to shift primarily to digital tickets. Fans are encouraged to download their tickets before arriving on campus.

The university says Walk Thru Bru’s at several LSU athletic facilities have also gotten positive feedback from fans. They are being encouraged to take advantage of the Walk Thru Bru’s for alcohol purchases.

