Southern has loaded but inexperienced backfield

By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars are expecting to have a good mix of veteran and rookie ball carriers in 2022.

Last year at this time, Jerodd Sims was dealing with a foot injury, which led to him missing the first six games of the 2021 season. Now, the Opelousas native is going into his junior year at full health and is poised to be Southern’s starting running back.

A couple of young guys trying to crack a spot in the rotation are Catholic High’s Braelen Morgan and freshman Kendrick Rhymes from Houston.

Now, one running back yet to be seen in fall camp is Kobe Dillon. The sophomore is expected to back up Sims, but on Wednesday, head coach Eric Dooley said Dillon is going through a minor setback.

Last year was Dillon’s first year playing running back and he had a breakout game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Ferriday native rushed for 267 yards, breaking the school single-game rushing record.

