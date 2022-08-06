Southern defensive line looks to disrupt offenses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the strengths for Southern entering this season will be in the trenches, as the Jags’ defensive line looks to wreak havoc in opponents’ backfields.

Two Southern defensive linemen were named to the HBCU Preseason All-America team. First, edge rusher Jordan Lewis is a former Buck Buchanan Award winner. And Prairie View transfer Jason Dumas was first team All-SWAC last season. Both men look to benefit off one another.

Lewis has already racked up a good bit of accolades but new head coach Eric Dooley has been challenging his star rusher to do more.

