Mississippi escapees reportedly captured in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four escapees from Mississippi reportedly have been captured in Baton Rouge on Friday night according to Louisiana State Police.

The escapees were detained off of Highland and Lee Drive. LSP states that the scene is still active and is still under investigation.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

