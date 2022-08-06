Facebook
LSP becomes first in the nation to implement rapid DNA technology

LSP becomes first in the nation to implement rapid DNA technology
LSP becomes first in the nation to implement rapid DNA technology(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has become the first agency in the country to get approval from the FBI for rapid DNA operations.

The agency says DNA samples will now be taken from an arrested individual and compared with evidence samples. The process takes about 90 minutes and is designed to prevent a wanted suspect from being released prior to the return of traditional DNA results.

“I am proud of the hard work and vision of our dedicated staff at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab,” said Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Lamar Davis. “Their tireless efforts to implement this public safety tool will place our state on the cutting edge of testing technology and systems.”

The agency says it has been working closely with the FBI to ensure the safety and security of the DNA data.

The new technology has already been tested at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Louisiana State Police says the hope is to roll out the technology to three other booking agencies by the end of 2023.

